You've been applying band-aids the wrong way, all along!

By Online Desk

We have all been there -- when that one annoying paper cut or splinter cut at the tip of your right index finger refuses to heal itself in seconds (I would expect something so tiny to disappear in no time), and like things weren't already bad enough, band-aids keep slipping off the cut even before you get a good look.

Well, you're probably just applying the band-aid the wrong way!

Right now, you may say that you are the master of band-aid application, and have fastened roughly 17,850 band-aids in your entire lifetime.

But here is the truth. You are still doing it wrong. While applying a band-aid on a fingertip, follow these steps:

1. Make a cut down each adhesive strip of the band-aid. Now, instead of two adhesive flaps securing the bandage in place, you have four.

2. Place the bandage pad on top of the cut skin, holding it in place, and tear away the protective paper from the adhesive. Criss-cross each strip around your fingertip, avoiding the finger joint.

3. Wrap each of the four flaps individually so that none of them is stuck to the underside of your finger joint.

Now you can enjoy the freedom of moving your fingers again, without the band-aid falling off!