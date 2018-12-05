Caring for senior pets

Debaleena Ghosh By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ralph Waldo Emerson famously wrote, “All diseases run into one — old age.” This statement applies to both people and pets; after all, our pets age faster than we do. And just like us humans, as pets get older, they do need extra care and attention.While it’s easy to spot the outward signs of aging such as graying coat and slower pace, it’s important to remember that the pet’s organ systems are also changing.

An older pet is more likely to develop diseases such as heart, kidney and liver diseases, cancer or arthritis. Keep an eye out for the following symptoms, which could be an indication that something is not right for your pet: Increased drinking/urination/loss of bladder control/changes in bowel movements or frequent digestive upsets/change in appetite/dry or itchy skin/sores, lumps, or shaking of the head/bad breath or drooling/dry, red, or cloudy eyes/coughing, excessive panting/lack of enthusiasm for normal activities/changes in weight/disorientation/tremors or shaking.

Also, as with people, it’s not unusual for older pets to develop behavioural problems. Behaviour changes in your pet can serve as the first indicators of aging. These changes might be due to discomfort or pain (arthritis etc) or worsening sight or hearing, but they may also be due to the normal aging process.

Behavioural problems can result from changes in your pet’s routine, illness, disease, senility, or cognitive dysfunction. Your pet’s brain is also susceptible to age-related changes. Degenerative processes in the brain can impact your pet’s personality, memory, behaviour and even her ability to learn. Common behaviour changes in older pets could be: easily disturbed by loud sounds/unusually aggressive behaviour/increased barking/meowing/anxietyor nervousness/confusedordisoriented behaviour/increasedwandering/house soiling/changes in sleep patterns/less interest in playing/not responding to voice commands/more irritable than usual.

Weight can have a tremendous effect on an older pet’s health. Obesity in older pets increases the risk of arthritis, difficulty in breathing, insulin resistance or diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure, skin problems, cancer and other conditions. An overweight pet may not show any early warning signs of health problems, so regular visits to your veterinarian are recommended.

Once your veterinarian evaluates your pet’s condition, he or she can recommend a proper diet and suggest other steps to help your pet maintain a healthy lifestyle. Sudden weight loss in an older pet is also a source for concern, especially in cats. Hyperthyroidism (an overactive thyroid gland), diabetes and kidney disease are common causes of weight loss in senior cats.

Any change in lifestyle for a pet can be stressful, regardless of age, and as your pet gets older, she is less equipped to adapt to changes in her environment. Sometimes, simple life changes such as the introduction of a new family member, or the absence of an individual can drive behavioural issues.

How to ensure best care for your pet? Small gestures will go a long way e.g. it is normal for pets to lose some of their sight and hearing as they age. Older pets may develop cataracts and may not respond as well to voice commands. If your pet’s eyesight is failing, avoid rearranging or adding furniture or other items that could become obstacles.

Veterinarians have access to many therapies to help manage your pet’s health and simple changes in your home such as orthopedic pet beds, raised feeding platforms, stairs and ramps may also help your older pet deal with various health issues. Hydrotherapy, infrared lamps, anti-skid mats on the floor will help your arthritic pet immensely.Vigilant attention and early detection, as well as other treatments including medication, supplements, and diets, can help treat or greatly slow the progression of diseases and help our furry friend’s live longer and happier.