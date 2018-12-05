Home Lifestyle Health

Rambasak to treat pertussis

Whooping cough or dry cough is a serious respiratory infection caused by a pathogenic bacteria, called Bordetella pertussis.

Published: 05th December 2018

By  Ganesh Babu NM
Express News Service

CHENNAI :  Whooping cough or dry cough is a serious respiratory infection caused by a pathogenic bacteria, called Bordetella pertussis. Hence, health complaints that arise from this are known as Pertussis. It is a condition that specifically affects humans alone, and irrespective of age, it can affect anyone. Pertussis poses to be a lethal threat to infants. Those affected by Pertussis find difficulty in breathing.

The drug, Nongmangkha/Ramabasak, is considered to be a substitute for the very popular Ayurveda drug, ‘Vasa’, which is used in cases of bronchial related complaints. However, as per local health traditions, the leaf decoction of Nongmangkha is considered superior to ‘Vasa’.

‘Rambasak’ is botanically known as Phlogacanthus thyrsiflorus Nees. It belongs to the family, Acanthaceae. This has a large evergreen shrub and is 3m tall. Its stems and branchlets are 4-angled and woody. The leaves are dark green on top, and lighter beneath, it tapers toward both ends and is 20cm long and 4cm broad. The inflorescence is a terminal, dense, thyrsoid panicle. It is 10-30 cm long, erect, and densely hairy. 

There are many bracts, they are linear but prominent. The flowers are orange-red in colour, tubular, two-lipped on top, and 3-lipped below. There are four stamens and the base of the filaments are sparsely hairy. The styles are smooth and hairless. The fruits are Capsules c. 4 cm long and 0.5cm broad, they are obscurely four-angled. These are seen in the North Eastern states and sub-tropical parts of the Himalaya that are up to 1,200m above sea level. They are also domestically planted as hedges in gardens.

