World's heaviest man loses 300 kg along with Guinness World Record

34-year-old Juan Pedro Franco from Aguascalientes, Mexico, has shed almost 300 kg in the last two years. His weight dropped from 595 kg to 304 kg after a series of weight-loss surgeries.

But his weight is not all that he lost. Juan held the Guinness World Record for being the world's heaviest man. Today, he no longer holds the title.

Two years ago, Juan left his hometown for Guadalajara, Jalisco, to undergo surgery at a specialized clinic.

He was gaining around nine kilos every year of his life and his financial situation did not allow him to put a stop to his unhealthy ways.

According to a report, Juan said: 'When I was six I weighed almost 60 kilograms, and that was not because I didn't take care but because it was a disease I was born with.'

A car accident at the age of 17 led to him gaining more weight.

The title 'World's Most Obese Man' was an opportunity for Juan to rid himself of the disease, with the Mexican not wanting to attract attention to himself.

Now, for the first time in years, a title-less Juan was able to get out of bed, walk, wash and get dressed.

He aims to lose another 138 kilograms.

“Before, I took around six to 10 steps and then I had to sit down. Now I can walk more than 100 steps, even 10 laps of 40 steps. It’s a breakthrough.” Juan told the newspaper Milenio.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), Mexico leads globally in obesity with 35 per cent of its adolescents overweight or obese.