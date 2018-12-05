Home Lifestyle Health

World's heaviest man loses 300 kg along with Guinness World Record

The title 'World's Most Obese Man' was an opportunity for Juan to rid himself of the disease, with the Mexican not wanting to attract attention to himself. 

Published: 05th December 2018 04:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2018 06:26 PM   |  A+A-

Juan Pedro Franco aims to lose another 138 kilograms. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)

By Online Desk

34-year-old Juan Pedro Franco from Aguascalientes, Mexico, has shed almost 300 kg in the last two years. His weight dropped from 595 kg to 304 kg after a series of weight-loss surgeries. 

ALSO READ | Guinness World Records recognises 'novel step' of Bilaspur cops aimed towards women empowerment

But his weight is not all that he lost. Juan held the Guinness World Record for being the world's heaviest man. Today, he no longer holds the title. 

Two years ago, Juan left his hometown for Guadalajara, Jalisco, to undergo surgery at a specialized clinic.

He was gaining around nine kilos every year of his life and his financial situation did not allow him to put a stop to his unhealthy ways. 

According to a report, Juan said: 'When I was six I weighed almost 60 kilograms, and that was not because I didn't take care but because it was a disease I was born with.'

A car accident at the age of 17 led to him gaining more weight. 

ALSO READ | Obesity may cause depression even in absence of health issues

The title 'World's Most Obese Man' was an opportunity for Juan to rid himself of the disease, with the Mexican not wanting to attract attention to himself. 

Now, for the first time in years, a title-less Juan was able to get out of bed, walk, wash and get dressed. 

He aims to lose another 138 kilograms. 

“Before, I took around six to 10 steps and then I had to sit down. Now I can walk more than 100 steps, even 10 laps of 40 steps. It’s a breakthrough.” Juan told the newspaper Milenio.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), Mexico leads globally in obesity with 35 per cent of its adolescents overweight or obese.

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Guinness World Records World's heaviest man obesity world record World's former heaviest man

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lighter school bags, fewer subjects! Here's what parents in Chennai feel about it
Go back in time: What would you tell your 20-year-old self?
Gallery
Amid reports of missing names and EVM failures polling ended on 119 seat Telangana assembly. (Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Telangana Elections: Battling missing names and EVM failures, 67 per cent people turn up to vote
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp