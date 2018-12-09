‘Urban folk eat enough but suffer from hidden hunger’

V Nilesh By

HYDERABAD: Are healthy looking people from urban areas who consume enough calories a day, suffering from hidden hunger? Scientists from the Hyderabad-based National Institute of Nutrition think so.

The hidden hunger that nutrition experts from NIN refer to, is severe micronutrient deficiencies. While the urban folk might be consuming enough food it is not of the right dietary mix, causing inadequacy of multiple micronutrients.

A study led by Dr Geereddy Bhanuprakash Reddy of biochemistry department in NIN, involving 300 adults of 21 years and above from Hyderabad, titled ‘Micronutrient intakes and status assessed by probability approach among the urban adult population of Hyderabad city in South India’ was published recently in European Journal of Nutrition. It highlights the issue of ‘hidden hunger’.

Micronutrients are nutrients required in minuscule amounts. As per WHO, they are “magic wands” which enable production of enzymes, hormones and other substances in the body, that are essential for proper growth and development.

The NIN scientists determined the dietary intake of study population and calculated the Probability Adequacy of ten micronutrients - Folate, Vitamin B12, Zinc, Riboflavin, Niacin, Calcium, Vitamin A, Vitamin C, Thiamine and Iron. In layman terms, they tried to find how adequately are the people consuming these micronutrients and came out with shocking findings - only 38 per cent of the required amounts of ten micronutrients was being met by people through their food. It was found that a large chunk, 62 per cent, of the study population was consuming inadequate amounts of one or more micronutrients.

Intake of individual micronutrients was found to be much worse, especially of Folate and Vitamin B12. The study population was meeting less than 10 per cent of the adequate amount of these two micronutrients through their food.

It was 11 per cent for Zinc, 37 per cent for Riboflavin, 40 per cent for Niacin, 42 per cent for Calcium, 43 per cent for Vitamin A, 52 per cent for Vitamin C and 58 per cent for Thiamine.

Surprisingly there is no problem in iron consumption as 89 per cent of adequate amount of iron was being met.

What can you do to avoid being micronutrient-deficient?

Make the food you consume more diverse and do not just focus on cereals like rice or wheat. Add micronutrient-rich foods to your diet like veggies, fruits, vegetables and meat, points out the NIN study.