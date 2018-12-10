Time to treat yourself

By Express News Service

Aloe Vera gel has been acknowledged by the whole world, especially since the time of Egyptians who called it the ‘plant of immortality’. Aloe Vera is extensively used in cosmetics and beauty products for all good reasons. It has got anti-viral and anti-bacterial properties which can treat, exfoliate and restore your skin and hair. Dr Nirupama Parwanda, founder and consultant dermatologist at Zolie Skin Clinic, shares some easy DIY aloe vera gel masks which will make your skin more radiant.

Lime aloe mask

It is a must for people who want to remove their unwanted tan. Lime aloe mask is very easy to make and very effective to treat your tan. All you need is two tbsp aloe vera gel and two tbsp lemon drops. Just mix both the ingredients thoroughly and apply it on your face, keep it there at least for 10 minutes before washing it off with cold water. Try to apply this mask once a week.

Red aloe mask

For the ones who are tired of clogged pores this is the best mask for you. Clogged pores can lead to pimples or acne issues and this mask is your ultimate solution for the removal of impurities from your face. All you need is two tbsp red lentil paste and two tbsp aloe vera gel. Mix both the ingredients nicely and apply it on your face for at least 15 minutes before washing it off with lukewarm water. Try to apply this mask at least twice a week for best results.

Banana aloe mask

Banana has various nourishment properties in it and when it’s mixed with aloe vera gel, it can help in moisturising and hydrating your skin. Once you use it, you’ll notice a prominent change in your skin.

Remove those patches

If you are tired of patchy skin, using almond oil along with aloe vera gel will definitely help you. It will ake your skin smooth and glowing.