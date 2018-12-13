Quentin Tarantino has a thing for them: Six freakish feet facts you must know!

By Online Desk

Did you know that the average person takes 8,000 to 10,000 steps in a single day? That's right, your feet are one of the most overworked, as well as overlooked, parts of your body.

ALSO READ | Novel shoe insole can help heal diabetic ulcers

Your feet support the entire weight of your body. So c'mon guys, they deserve a little more than that once-in-a-blue-moon pedicure treat.

Here are six fun (NOT for the faint-hearted) facts that you should know about the human feet:

1. A quarter of all bones are in your feet: There are 26 bones in each of your feet -- nope, not so easy holding the weight of your whole body.

2. Whopping 2,50,000 sweat glands: Your feet have good reason to stink after a long day, bundled up in formal shoes. Cut them some slack. Or should we say, cheese?

3. There was a foot cheese exhibition in Ireland: Warm, sweaty feet are perfect to house bacteria that feed on dead skin. But these bacteria are also used to cultivate cheese -- a Dublin exhibition in 2013 displayed a variety of cheeses made with bacteria samples from people’s feet, armpits, and belly buttons (Yum!).

4. Foot fetishes: Although the connection between penis sizes and feet has been written off as a baseless myth, a lot of people (even Quentin Tarantino!) have foot fetishes and use feet in subtle as well as elaborate sexual gestures. The next time you watch a Tarantino movie, look out for the scene where feet play a starring role.

5. Chubby baby feet: Babies are born with a pad of fat where an arch would normally be in an adult foot. The arch starts developing around the age of two, and feet get tougher over the years.

6. Guinness World Record for most number of feet sniffed: In 15 years, an employee of an Ohio lab that tests Dr Scholl's products sniffed more than 5,600 feet and untold numbers of armpits (and you thought your job was miserable?). The woman, Madeline Albrecht, currently holds the Guinness World Record for the number of feet and armpits sniffed.