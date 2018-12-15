Home Lifestyle Health

On International Tea Day, here are some benefits of herbal tea

Relaxation, pain reduction and improvement of digestive and immune system are some of the basic health advantages of drinking herbal tea.

Published: 15th December 2018 02:42 AM

Herbal_tea

Herbal teas are derived from dried flowers, spices, herbs and fruits. (Right) Peppermint tea.

By Express News Service

In India, most of the people begin their daily routine by having a steaming hot cup of tea. Tea is one of the most preferred beverages of all time; be it summers or winters, one cup of tea is a daily ritual for almost everyone. While there was a time when simple, regular tea was all that people needed to kick start their day but now people have become very particular about the kind of tea they drink. Karan Shah of Society Tea tells us the benefits. 

With a massive assortment of variants available in the market ranging from green tea, masala tea to herbal tea; these days’ people have a lot of options to choose from. Each type of tea has different benefits but herbal tea has the maximum number of gains. Whether to warm up in the cold weather or to calm down in summers, herbal teas can be consumed all year round.

They are rich in medicinal properties that promote health. Unlike other standard teas; herbal teas are derived from dried flowers, spices, herbs and fruits. Relaxation, pain reduction and improvement of digestive and immune system are some of the basic health advantages of drinking herbal tea.

Other than this, we discuss five major health aids of herbal tea:
Pressure and stress, a common problem in the modern world are often dealt with medicinal treatment. However, herbal tea is a safer and natural alternative of dealing with anxiety. It helps us relax and rejuvenate. Herbal tea is also an ideal choice for treating a cold. It helps in clearing nasal passages, reducing cough and gives immediate relief.

As herbal teas are rich in antioxidants, they prevent free radical damage and reduce cell aging.
It stimulates brain functions by increasing blood flow to the brain and offering nutrients and oxygen for a healthy mind. Herbal tea also improves kidney functioning. With a detoxifying effect on the body, it helps in flushing the kidneys and improving their functionality. Herbal tea has both short and long term health benefits thereby offering multiple reasons for us to include it in our diet.

