Home Lifestyle Health

Panel discussion on inborn errors of metabolism

. If not controlled, several inborn errors of metabolism cause developmental delays or other medical problems

Published: 15th December 2018 02:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2018 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

Baby

For representational purposes (File | AP)

By Express News Service

One in every 1,000 newborns has Inborn Errors of Metabolism (IEM) or other disorders that can be detected at birth by screening. Inborn errors of metabolism, often referred to as congenital metabolic diseases or inherited metabolic disorders are rare genetic (inherited) disorders in which the body cannot properly turn food into energy. The disorders are usually caused by defects in specific proteins (enzymes) that help break down (metabolize) parts of food.

A food product that is not broken down into energy can build up in the body and cause a wide range of symptoms. If not controlled, several inborn errors of metabolism cause developmental delays or other medical problems. Some of the inborn errors of metabolism include fructose intolerance, galactosemia, maple sugar urine disease (MSUD), phenylketonuria (PKU), etc.

Newborn screening tests can identify some of these disorders. Registered dietitians and other healthcare providers can help create a diet that is right for each specific disorder. However, the government is yet to have a mandatory screening program for newborn babies for IEM disorders. The awareness is limited among the parents as well. Further, the tests are expensive and the medicines are not readily available for treatment. 

To spread awareness about these errors of metabolism, the Division of Genetics, Department of Pediatrics, AIIMS and IEM Support Charitable Trust, Delhi, is organizing a panel discussion today at AIIMS. Participats include Dr. Madhulika Kabra and Dr. Neerja Gupta of Division of Genetics, Department of Pediatrics, AIIMS, Dr. Seema Kapoor of Division of Genetics, Department of Pediatrics, LNJP hospital. MERD India Foundation, IEM Support Charitable Trust, etc. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Chennai witnesses cool weather and dark clouds as it gears up for thundershowers as cyclonic storm 'Phethai' is expected to make a landfall in Tamil Nadu. (EPS/ Abhishek.G)
The week in pictures: 'Phethai' in Chennai to 'Jashn-e-Samvidhan' at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp