How to choose a cleanser for your skin with utmost care

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

We spend hours looking for moisturizers that won’t block our pores and toners to give us radiant skin. But when it comes to cleansers, we’re much less discerning. “Getting clued up on your cleansers is important,” says Cosmetologist Pooja Nagdev. She gives us a lowdown on different types of cleansers. 

Gel cleansers
These are best for combination, oil and acne prone skins. They decongest clogged pores, remove excess oil without stripping the skin. You can even use some gel cleansers as a mask. Look for the ones containing alpha hydroxy acids, glycolic acid or tea tree oil.

Cream Cleansers
These are good for dry, sensitive and aging skins. Cream cleansers are typically a thick and less foamy. They are great or removing make-up. Go for ones containing vitamin E, jojoba or shea butter.

Foam Cleansers
These are good for oily and acne-prone skins. These are a little tough on your skin. If your skin tends to be dry, do not use these. Check the ingredients and be sure to avoid sodium laurel sulphate. Go for the ones containing tea tree oil, salicylic acid, glycolic acid and benzoyl peroxide.

Oil Cleansers
These are good for dry, sensitive skins. An oil cleanser is a very gentle way of removing dirt from your skin, and it doesn’t clog your pores because it doesn’t sink in, it only removes impurities. Avoid the ones containing parabens, petrolatum, phthalates and sodium laurel sulphate. Go for those having grape seed, almond oil, sunflower seed oil, argan oil, green tea and vitamin E.

Milk Cleansers
These are good for dry, normal, sensitive and ageing skin as these are extra-gentle on skin. It should be massaged into the skin in circular motion and then wiped away with a tissue. Go for the ones containing cucumber and rice bran oil.

