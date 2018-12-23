Home Lifestyle Health

Dancing may help older women perform daily tasks better

For the study, the researchers enrolled 1,003 community-dwelling older women, who were followed for an eight-year period.

Published: 23rd December 2018 01:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2018 01:32 PM   |  A+A-

Dancing

For representational purposes

By IANS

TOKYO: While dancing is touted as a whole-body workout for the youth, it can also reduce the risk of disability in older women, according to a new study.

The study showed that dancing was associated with a 73 per cent significantly lower risk of developing disability in walking, eating, bathing, dressing among others, in older women.

However, there were no significant associations between other exercise types and disability, the researchers described in the Scandinavian Journal of Medicine and Science in Sports.

"Although it is unclear why dancing alone reduced the risk of disability, dancing requires not only balance, strength, and endurance ability, but also cognitive ability: adaptability and concentration to move according to the music and partner, artistry for graceful and fluid motion, and memory for choreography," said Yosuke Osuka, lead researcher from the Tokyo Metropolitan Institute of Gerontology.

"We think that these various elements may contribute to the superiority of dancing in maintaining a higher ADL capacity," Osuka added.

For the study, the researchers enrolled 1,003 community-dwelling older women, who were followed for an eight-year period.

The study examined the potential effects of 16 different exercise types for reducing disability for activities of daily living (ADL) in older women.

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Older women health Older women dancing

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 222, with 843 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
222 dead as volcano-triggered tsunami hits Indonesia
The Prosper-Haniel mine in the western city of Bottrop and another colliery in Ibbenbueren, 100 kilometers (62 miles) to the north, were the last remnants of an industry that once dominated the region, employing half a million people at its peak in the 1950s. Together, they helped feed the Ruhr valley's hungry steel mills until imports of cheaper, foreign coal made Germany's 'black gold' lose its sheen.The Prosper-Haniel mine in the western city of Bottrop and another colliery in Ibbenbueren, 100 kilometers (62 miles) to the north, were the last remnants of an industry that once dominated the region, employing half a million people at its peak in the 1950s. Together, they helped feed the Ruhr valley's hungry steel mills until imports of cheaper, foreign coal made Germany's 'black gold' lose its sheen. (Photo | AP)
End of an era: Germany closes its last black coal mine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp