Home Lifestyle Health

Mothers have higher risk of heart disease, stroke

The overall analysis has identified a significant association between ever giving birth and the risk of cardiovascular disease.

Published: 23rd December 2018 02:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2018 02:42 PM   |  A+A-

heart attack

For representational purposes

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: Though motherhood is the most divine feeling for every woman, women who have given birth have greater chance of developing heart disease and stroke than those who had never given birth, as per the findings of a new study, which appeared in the journal European Journal of Preventive Cardiology.

"The mechanisms underlying the associations we observed are complex. Pregnancy may lead to inflammation in the body, and the accumulation of fat around the abdomen, in the blood, and in the arteries. These changes could have permanent effects on the cardiovascular system, leading to a higher risk of heart and stroke later in life," says Dongming Wang, a researcher.

The overall analysis has identified a significant association between ever giving birth and the risk of cardiovascular disease. Women who had given birth had 14 per cent higher chance of developing heart disease or stroke than those who had never given birth.

During the study it was also found that each birth was associated with a 4 per cent higher likelihood of developing cardiovascular disease, regardless of body mass index, diabetes, hypertension, smoking, and income level.

"Doctors have a role to play here, women should know that having children may raise their chance of future heart disease or stroke and that more pregnancies could be increasingly risky, but the good news is that there is a lot that women can do to prevent cardiovascular disease," says Wang.

Pregnancy is a good time to get rid of bad lifestyle habits. So quit smoking, exercise regularly, eat healthy food, and keep weight gain under control. Do more exercise to reduce abdominal fat, and watch the fat content in your diet to keep blood lipids at a healthy level.

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
heart disease stroke

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 222, with 843 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
222 dead as volcano-triggered tsunami hits Indonesia
The Prosper-Haniel mine in the western city of Bottrop and another colliery in Ibbenbueren, 100 kilometers (62 miles) to the north, were the last remnants of an industry that once dominated the region, employing half a million people at its peak in the 1950s. Together, they helped feed the Ruhr valley's hungry steel mills until imports of cheaper, foreign coal made Germany's 'black gold' lose its sheen.The Prosper-Haniel mine in the western city of Bottrop and another colliery in Ibbenbueren, 100 kilometers (62 miles) to the north, were the last remnants of an industry that once dominated the region, employing half a million people at its peak in the 1950s. Together, they helped feed the Ruhr valley's hungry steel mills until imports of cheaper, foreign coal made Germany's 'black gold' lose its sheen. (Photo | AP)
End of an era: Germany closes its last black coal mine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp