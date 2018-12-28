Home Lifestyle Health

Wear these cool shoes to keep your feet warm this season

Published: 28th December 2018

Image of white canvas shoes used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

Wondering how to combine warmth and trendy footwear this winter? Fret not. Lazy Jojo has a new offering of customised canvas shoes for the season. Bringing diversity to your shoe closet is their latest fall collection that parades a style inspired by the fusion between the spirit of adventure and transformation.

The key element of the collection is transformation through the perfect amalgamation of warm colours, design and patterns. It represents the onset of winter and merges it with youth-inspired prints that make you want to wear the sneakers and laze around. The transformation in the theme is depicted through a delicate balance of colours that represent two sides of the winter season.

On the one hand, dark-coloured prints are used, keeping in line with the winter trends and on the other, the design experiments with colours that represent all the glorious festivals that are celebrated during the fall season. For those who want to express their individuality, or for youth who like to play around with fashion trends, the collection is a definite addition to the closet. Founded in April 2017 by Saket Agarwal, Lazy Jojo is India’s first online retail brand providing 100 per cent digitally customised canvas shoes.  

The brand allows consumers to get almost anything printed on their canvas shoes. Consumers can also customise their shoes with a range of colour combinations, quirky patterns and designs available on the website. They also provide 100 per cent digital prints ensuring the durability of the prints and colours.

