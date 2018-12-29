Home Lifestyle Health

Drinking soda, sweetened drinks may up chronic kidney disease

Researchers assessed beverage intake through a food frequency questionnaire administered at the start of the study in 2000-04, and they followed participants until 2009-13.

Published: 29th December 2018 11:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2018 11:44 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By PTI

WASHINGTON: People who drink lots of sugar-sweetened drinks and soda may be putting themselves at a greater risk of chronic kidney disease, according to a study.

The findings, published in the Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology (CJASN), contribute to the growing body of evidence pointing to the negative health consequences of consuming sugar-sweetened beverages.

ALSO READ | Patients demanding painkillers are putting kidneys at risk, say doctors

Certain beverages may affect kidney health, but study results have been inconsistent.

Researchers from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in the US studied 3,003 African-American men and women with normal kidney function.

"There is a lack of comprehensive information on the health implications of the wide range of beverage options that are available in the food supply," said Casey Rebholz from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

"In particular, there is limited information on which types of beverages and patterns of beverages are associated with kidney disease risk in particular," Rebholz said.

The researchers assessed beverage intake through a food frequency questionnaire administered at the start of the study in 2000-04, and they followed participants until 2009-13.

Among the 3,003 participants, 185 (6 per cent) developed chronic kidney disease (CKD) over a median follow-up of 8 years.

Consuming a beverage pattern consisting of soda, sweetened fruit drinks, and water was associated with a higher risk of developing CKD.

Participants in the top tertile for consumption of this beverage pattern were 61 per cent more likely to develop CKD than those in the bottom tertile.

The researchers were surprised to see that water was a component of this beverage pattern that was linked with a higher risk of CKD.

They noted that study participants may have reported their consumption of a wide variety of types of water, including flavoured and sweetened water.

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Soda Aerated drinks Sweet drinks Beverages Processed sugar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Humane Express: Kerala Floods - Tales of Resilience
Chennai's Motta Maadi Music is back with Rajinikanth hits
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp