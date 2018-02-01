LONDON: A movement that accepts skin imperfections and encourages skin positivity has been building in social media sphere.

The trend that celebrates people’s imperfections and inspires them to embrace it has taken the beauty world by storm.

People are now using social media platform to show that they love themselves for who they are, flaws included.

Skin positivity is taken for confidence. It’s not just about a random, make-up free selfie here and there. It is actually a way that people are using to break barriers surrounding huge stigma of skin issues.

According to The Independent, people struggling with skin issues behind closed doors tend to undergo a variety of mental health issues such as negative body image, depression, and suicidal thoughts – known as ‘psychodermatology’.

Realizing this, people have taken to social media to encourage people to deal with skin problems at their own pace and to make them realise that they are not alone. Hence, they shouldn’t be ashamed.