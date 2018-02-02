CHENNAI: From food products to clothing, the present is all about ‘going back to the roots’. And make-up is no exception. Make-up junkies in the city are slowly turning to natural and organic products — organic lipsticks, kajal, toners, etc, making the switch from their chemical-laden counterparts. “I started using organic make-up around two years back, when I realised that the make-up that I used contained a lot of chemicals.

I was also unhappy with the way my skin looked after prolonged use of these products. Additionally, I was apprehensive of the fact that they were tested on animals,” says Souwmya Sankaran, who now makes homemade kajal eye-liners and lip shades under the brand, Miyah. Mostly made out of natural and chemical-free raw materials like essential oils, fruits, vegetables, herbs and flowers, organic make-up is believed to be gentle on the skin, hence eliminating any risk of side effects. Smriti Bhargav Raghunandan, a city-based media professional, who switched to organic cosmetics a year ago, says that her skin isn’t hypersensitive anymore.

“When I would use other non-organic brands, I realised that over the years my skin was reacting to it, because these were pumped up with chemicals,” she adds. The usage of harmful chemicals on your skin, for a long period of time, can lead to side effects such as skin irritation, burning, allergies, etc and the skin eventually begins to lose its texture. “Organic make-up includes natural ingredients and minerals that nourish the skin thoroughly instead of drying it out.

They also don’t contain harmful preservatives, alcohols, animal fats and petroleum by-products,” explains Rubeina Karachiwalla, founder, Ruby’s Organics. While many are switching to organic make-up for better-looking as well healthier skin, there are also mothers who don’t take that leap, because of the lack of variety. Suchitra R, a city-based make-up artist says, “While organic is healthy and clean, we don’t have as many shades and varieties to meet the burgeoning demand.”

However, Riya, a city-based model, believes otherwise. “Being in the industry does require frequent usage of make-up and I am very particular about my lipstick shades. Although I used to be sceptical about it initially, I realised there are a couple of organic brands that have a lot of different shades and varieties. You just have to keep looking till you find what you need,” she adds. When it comes to the prices, however, organic make-up is more expensive.

Abrar Sultana, a media professional, says, “I think it is better to spend a few extra bucks on quality products than to spend more on skin problems later.” Organic make-up starts from `500 and can go up to `2,000 and more. The usage of certain bioactive nutrients and minerals that are not easily procurable adds to the cost. And contrary to popular opinion, Smriti says that the shelf life of these products is long. “They last up to a year or more, depending on how much you use them. Also, the thing with these products is that you don’t have to apply a lot as well,” she adds.