CHENNAI: One has been practising and teaching yoga for the last 15 years, while the other is adept at using the subconscious mind to look at things and get a better understanding. Divya Srinivasan and Deepa Palaniappan, who will be conducting a yoga, chanting and subconscious mind visualisation session over the weekend, say that it is the need to relax and develop a stressfree environment that triggered them to come up with the idea of bringing these two concepts together.

“These days everybody is so stressed because they are buried in phones and laptops all the time. Through this programme, we want people to detach themselves from technology,” says Divya. The two-hour long session will begin with humming, chanting, breathing exercises and gentle yogasanas, which can be practiced by all age groups. This will be followed by a session on subconscious mind visualisation and a healthy breakfast for the participants.

“It is gentle and non-religious, so we are keeping it simple and effective. Research has shown that humming has a positive effect on the body as it helps release nitric oxide, which is beneficial,” explains Divya, adding, “There are people who are scared of yoga because they think they will have to do difficult twists and turns. But the idea here is to be mindful when you are doing your postures — coordinating mind, body and breathing patterns.”

Deepa, on the other hand, is an expert in subconscious visualisation and has been practicing it for a few years now. “We all use only our conscious mind...our subconscious mind is largely untapped. But it is only when you tap into the subconscious and begin to visualise that you are able to achieve what you want,” she points out. The subconscious mind basically sees a complete picture of everything that is happening at once and is fully aware of all inputs from all senses.

At the weekend session, Deepa will explain the different techniques to tap the subconscious mind and then visualise it. “I will be teaching the basics and nuances of the process and techniques, so then if the participants are interested, they can take it forward from there,” Deepa adds. “We are bringing these two concepts together mainly to show you how powerful you really are and how much you can achieve through your mind,” Divya elucidates. Ask them about the response from the locals, and pat comes Deepa’s reply, “I think the city is really open to trying new things and a lot of people are trying to break away from the ‘cycle of stress’ as well.”