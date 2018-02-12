KOCHI: I know no way to mince it in love but directly to say I love you’ said William Shakespeare, the bard. And in today’s world, those in love find many ways to express their heart’s desire. Nearly all couples in the city have made elaborate plans to make Valentine’s Day a very special one for their beloved.



One gift that every couple wishes and longs for are the time they get to spend with each other, something which in this internet era is the most precious one. Youngsters, especially students, who can be seen plastered to their phones and tabs updating surfing the WhatsApp besides other social media platforms, think this as the best gift. “Today we don’t have time for anything. Internet and the social media platforms have eaten up our spare time. So taking a day off for those whom we love is the most precious gift to offer them,” said Aromal S, a finance management student in Kochi.

Every couple comes up with different ways to spend the special day. While some opt to continue doing the same thing they had been every year, others try to innovate and do out of the box activities. Anns Joseph, PRO of a Private Firm said on Valentine’s Day she goes to the Queen’s walkway and they discuss their future plans. “It is something which we had been doing for many years. We spend the time talking and finally leave to our respective homes after dinner,” she said. She said no gifts are exchanged. “We refrain from giving each other any surprises. We find spending time with each other the most memorable present,” she added.

According to Shabna S, a school teacher, in the good old days, people used to wait eagerly for Valentine’s Day. “It was the day when lovebirds expressed their romantic feelings. But things have changed today,” she said. Shabna too agreed with Anns and Aromal’s stance that gifting your loved one your time is the best gift. “All the other things you get in the market only provides materialistic pleasure and not true love,” she added.

Every Valentine’s Day, many picnic spots in the city get taken over by young lovebirds. Their most common haunts are Mangalvanam, Mattancherry, Old Railway Station, Kumbalangi and Cherai.

This Valentine’s Day will be a very special one for many newly-married couples. Athira T, who works with an IT company in the city, plans to go on a long drive when her husband comes home from Bengaluru where he works. For this newly-married couple this is their first Valentine’s Day together.

“No expensive or branded gift will be able to give us the happiness that we will have when we spend time together. The long drive will provide us with an uninterrupted we-time,” she said. However, for Shyam G, an advertising company employee, Valentine’s Day means having a cozy dinner with his beloved at their favourite restaurant in town. The plans are different for different couples, but making the most of the season of love are the biz people who have come out with packages and special gifts.