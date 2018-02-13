HYDERABAD: It was not just women, but their families too who must took part in the Thalli Biddala Run to make sure that they and their families stay happy and fit. That was the message conveyed at the promo event of Thalli Biddala Run which took place this Sunday at KBR Park, Jubilee Hills. Over 100 women participated in the 3 km run with their respective families at the Colors Pinkathon Hyderabad and Bajaj Electricals event. The run was to encourage women to run with their families.

Commenting on the initiative, model and founder of Pinkathon Milind Soman said, “We want women to focus on their health and fitness. Generally, women don’t like to run alone and if their families are involved then they will take it more seriously. Pinkathon believes in getting fit with your family so the more, the merrier. Running along with families especially female relatives is extremely encouraging and we would like women to get fit with their families.” The run will be held on Sunday, March 11, 2018 at People’s Plaza, Necklace Road.