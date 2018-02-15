BENGALURU: I am 25-year-old male recently diagnosed with Diverticulosis. Can you tell me what precautions should I take and if surgery will be necessary?



In diverticulosis, one should usually consume high fibre diet. Fruits and vegetables usually have fibre content. Initially it was believed that nuts, seeds and corn can cause diverticulitis but studies haven not proved it. You have to take care if you have abdominal pain or bleeding per rectum as colonic diverticuli is the most common cause of Lower GI bleeding. Surgery is usually not required unless you have complications of diverticulosis like perforation and severe bleeding.

I am constantly suffering from constipation and my lifestyle does not allow me to eat on time. What can I eat to ensure good bowel movement?



Diet plays a major role in the management of constipation. Having meals on time is necessary. You should at least have 2 litres of water a day along with lots of fibre. You can also supplement yourself with Ispaghula which is a fibre supplement if the symptoms persist.

