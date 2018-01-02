LONDON: The New Year has kicked in and the lines outside gym centers will start to grow bigger and

bigger.

Losing weight by getting fit is one of the most common New Year’s resolutions, but it is one that is tricky to maintain.

Exercising at any time of the day is beneficial for your health. If, however, you're looking to achieve optimum results in terms of weight loss, the timing of your workout is crucial.

But, If you’re struggling to make it to that 6am HIIT class, or you are tempted to skip the gym after work, it may be because you are not exercising at the right time for your body.

When it comes to exercise people can be divided into two groups - ‘early birds’ and ‘night owls’ - and not trying to fight that could help you stay motivated.

Ben Bulach, a training specialist from fitness app Freeletics, said, “Although there is no right or wrong time to exercise, there is a time of day when your body and mind are in full working order and you can get the most out of your workout.”

According to Bulach, morning training is likely to be better for you.

“Some people experience problems with sleep after they’ve trained too close to going to bed because their adrenalin level is high, their brain is active and it’s difficult to wind down. If your schedule allows, try a morning session and compare your sleep to when you train in the morning.”

If you do only have time to exercise in the evening, he suggested being careful about what kind of workout you do.

He warned, “People also notice differences between cardio and weightlifting: After cardio, they sleep like a rock, whereas after weightlifting they are too energized to sleep.”

He explained there are two reasons why morning exercise tackles this issue.

“Firstly, our willpower is said to be strongest in the morning, and secondly, it stops other things getting in the way of training workout,” he said.

“After a long day of work, sometimes all you really want is to go home and watch Netflix. The next evening, you’re out for dinner and the day after that you end up working late.

“We all know those unexpected things that keep ‘coming up’ and get in the way of our workout routine. By getting your workout over and out of the way first thing in the morning, you can still enjoy all your social events without having to use them as an excuse.”

There’s another bonus to getting the gym done and dusted by lunch. “If you hate queuing for weights at the gym and this puts you off going, the gym will normally be less crowded in the earlier hours,” he revealed.

He further added, “This means you can complete your workout without any interruptions or fights for weights or machines.”

But, Morning exercise might not be for you if your body doesn’t respond well to fasted workouts.

“Many experience dizziness during an early morning session and it usually occurs because they have not fuelled body enough before training,” warned Bulach.

While keeping fit and feeling good are many people’s reasons for exercising, weight loss tends to top the list.

If that’s you, then it could be wise to get your workouts in early.

“Morning workouts are said to kick-start your metabolism, so you may even burn more calories during the day,” explained Bulach.