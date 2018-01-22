LONDON: For people who have a busy work and social life, fitness and exercising may be a task, but according to experts finding time to keep fit doesn't have to be a workout in itself.

According to experts, doing these quick and easy fitness tips daily may help those who are struggling to find time to workout.

A trainer, Mollie Millington told the Daily Star, “Hitting the gym when you get home is key. I know once I sit down on the couch, I will struggle to get up again".

He listed down five easy exercises that a person can do without hitting the gym:

Before a workout, a person should try doing a warm-up session by doing 20 stars jumps.

1. Press ups: If you want to keep it easy for yourself, stand up against a wall and push yourself away from the wall and repeat. However, if you’re feeling strong and willing to challenge yourself, try it on a stable desk or counter as decreasing your upright angle will make it more difficult.

2. Hamstring curls: This exercise is important to increase muscle and strength in your legs and glutes. Sit on a chair or step, drop your bum off of the edge and lower yourself down and back up again. Use your heels to 'walk' around the room (drag yourself forward by digging heel into the ground and bending the knee to move chair forward).

3. Tricep Dips: Tricep curls are the ultimate workout to lose fat in your arms. To make it easier bend your knees when performing this move. Use a stable chair or step, drop your bum off of the edge using your arms to lower yourself down and back up again. To make this harder, straighten your legs.

4. Wall Sit: Sit with your back against a wall and knees at a 90-degree angle. The longer you hold it, the harder it is. But if you really want to step up your game, hold something heavy, like a ream of paper or books to make it more challenging.

5. Side Plank: Doing a normal plank is the best way to slash belly fat, but if you want to see your obliques pop out then try a side plank. Place one hand on a stable/desk counter and reach the other hand up in the sky. You can make this more challenging by raising the top foot off the ground or bringing the upper hand around the front to wrap around the waist and then back up to the sky again.