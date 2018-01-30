KOCHI: Public health activist B Ekbal, however, begged to differ from the points raised by the survey. “In Kerala, there’ll be same number of couples who continue to have children till they get a girl child, if their first children are boys. I know many of them. Also, if you look at the adoption trend in Kerala, couples prefer girls. So, we need to see the sample size before arriving at a conclusion on ‘son preference’,” Ekbal said. “What matters is the female sex ratio. In this regard Kerala scores high.”

According to the Economic Survey, Meghalaya stands out as an ideal state because both sex ratio at birth and sex ratio of last child are close to the benchmark.In India, the sex ratio of the last child for first-borns is 1.82, heavily skewed in favour of boys compared with the ideal ratio of 1.05. “This ratio drops to 1.55 for the second child for families that have exactly two children and so on,” it said.

What do these figures imply? “Families where a son is born are more likely to stop having children than families where a girl is born. This is suggestive of parents employing “stopping rules” — having children till a son is born and stopping thereafter,” the survey said.