Don’t let monsoon rob you off your glow

During monsoons, the skin seems to lose its glow and looks dull. This is due to sweat and oil deposits. Scrub the face once or twice a week.

DIY facial scrubs and packs:

● Lemon juice and sugar make a good scrub. Mix the sugar and lemon juice. Rub gently on the skin and wash off with water.

● For a nourishing scrub, grind one tablespoon almonds and mix one tablespoon honey and egg white. Apply on face and leave on for 15 to 20 minutes. Dampen with milk or water and scrub off.

● Ripe papaya has a cleansing action and contains an enzyme called papain, which helps remove dead skin cells and brightens the skin. Add oats and curd to papaya. Apply on the face and rub gently, washing off with water.

● Make a powder of green tea leaves and mix it with curd and a little aloe vera gel. Apply on the face and neck, and leave on for a few minutes. Rub gently and wash off with water.

● Fuller’s earth (multani mitti) reduces oiliness. Mix one tablespoon fuller’s earth with rose water. Apply on the face and wash it off after 15 to 20 minutes.

● Mix cucumber juice with two teaspoons powdered milk and one egg white. Apply on face and neck and rinse off with water after half an hour.

● Mix lemon juice with water in equal quantities and freeze it in an ice-cube tray. Whenever you want a refresher, rub a frozen cube lightly over the face and then wipe with cotton wool.

● Mix egg white, lemon juice and honey and apply like a mask. Wash off after 20 minutes.

● To one tablespoon honey, add 15 drops of orange juice, one tablespoon oats and one tablespoon rose water. Mix together and apply on the face. Wash off after 15 minutes.

● Mix cucumber and papaya pulp with one teaspoon yogurt, one teaspoon honey, three teaspoons oatmeal and one teaspoon lemon juice. Leave on face for a little while and wash off with water.

(The writer is the founder, chairperson & managing director of The Shahnaz Husain Group)