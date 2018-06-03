Unhealthy foods with health benefits

Dr Tanu Arora By

Express News Service

Owing to hectic work schedule and stressful jobs, we are on the go all the time. And we end up eating unhealthy food and that too in excess. Unhealthy food is any kind of food with very low nutritional value and it is usually bought from any fast food or junk food outlet. It also includes the semi-cooked and ready-to-eat food. The fact is that to make the food tasty, a dense usage of saturated fats, sugars and salt is made, which leaves us eating unhealthy. But the golden principle is moderation. By using anything in moderation, we can make the most of it. Here are some unhealthy foods, which, if eaten in moderation can lead to health wonders.

Potatoes

Bad: Because they are starchy in nature and have high glycemic index. Good: The potassium content in potatoes is very essential for muscle contraction. They are also an excellent source of Vitamin C.

Butter and saturated Fat

Bad: High in cholesterol, they may lead to heart diseases.

Good: They help in better absorption of some fat-soluble vitamins such as Vitamin A, D, E, and K. They increase health immunity.

chocolates

Bad: They are overloaded with sugar and fats that are not good for health. Good: They are rich in flavonoids that are heart-friendly. Dark chocolate is heart-healthy due to its inflammation-fighting properties.

Ketchups and salad dressing

Bad: They are full of preservatives and artificial colours.

Good: They contain lycopene, which has anti-cancer properties. They are also a powerful antioxidant.

beer

Bad: It is considered bad as it adds to empty calories. Good: It contains antioxidant and silicon, which improve bone mineral density. A bottle of beer you drink reduces the risk of developing kidney stones by 40%.

Samosa and Cutlet

Bad: They are high in fats as they are deep fried.

Good: If the frying process is replaced with baking technique, these items turn out to be

healthy snacks.

Burger and pizza

Bad: They are high in calories and carbohydrates.

Good: Instead of using refined floor as a base, if we use whole wheat or millet combination for the same, its nutritive value will increase.

white rice

Bad: Rice is high in starch which may lead to obesity.

Good: White rice is a great recovery food to restore glycogen levels and enhance muscle growth. It’s a good quick fuel for athletes.

The writer is Head of Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics, Aakash Healthcare Super Speciality Hospital, Dwarka, Delhi