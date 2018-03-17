Like most students, Dev, who is in Class XII, is stressed out due to exams and the burden of good results. His neighbour, Arnav, had scored 93 per cent in his boards last year and now similar result was expected from Dev. Like him, many students find themselves stuck in the marsh of expectations. So, here are tips that can ensure good health, increased concentration, less stress and more productivity.

Foods to munch on

■ Protein-rich foods such as eggs, fish, cottage cheese, tofu, pulses, figs, prunes, almonds (five a day) and walnuts (two per day) soaked overnight are recommended.

■ You can munch on sunflower and flax seeds during the day to satisfy your hunger pangs.

■ Have porridge, oats, muesli, wholegrain cereal, multigrain bread or chapatti for breakfast.

■ Fruits are an excellent brain fuel. Have bananas,

oranges, strawberries, and cantaloupes etc.

■ Having citrus fruits will help boost the Vitamin C levels in the body, keeping your immunity high and guarding you from cold and cough.

■ Have fresh vegetables such as carrots, bell peppers, spinach, broccoli, beetroot etc, to fulfil your nutritional requirement.

■ Staying hydrated is important: Have at least three litres (1-12 glasses) of water daily.

■ One can also have protein bars/granola bars/fruits as snacks.



Foods to avoid

■ Limit your sugar intake as it will give instant gratification but are mere calories that lead to weight gain.

■ Control the intake of foods rich in carbohydrates like potatoes, rice etc, as they will lead to sleepiness.

■ Oily foods will only dim your energy levels, so stay away from fried foods.

■ Avoid drinking too much of coffee and tea as it adds to the nervousness.

■ Never have tea or coffee empty stomach as it can cause acidity and headache.



Diet for D-Day

■ Start your day with soaked walnuts and almonds.

■ Never leave the house empty stomach. Have oats, muesli, wholegrain bread for breakfast as they are rich in dietary fibres and will

keep you satiated during the long exam hours.

■ Always carry water with you and keep drinking water throughout the day to stay hydrated.

■ Alternatively, you can also carry lime water. A lot of students experience nervousness during exam. This can be due to low electrolyte levels or low blood pressure. Sipping fresh lime water will keep you in better shape.

■ You can carry a bottle of fresh orange juice or Glucon D, and keep sipping to control anxiety.

■ Protein shake or smoothie is another yummy option. Mix your favourite fruit pulp with curd to make smoothie or replace the curd with milk to get tasty shakes. Add nuts to the same.

■ You can have nut milk, boiled milk with cashew, almonds, raisins a night before the exams.

The writer is senior nutritionist and wellness consultant at Gurgaon-based medical lab Healthians