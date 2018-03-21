KOCHI:Fort Kochi is one of the most sought-after tourist destinations in Kerala, but not all in Kochi are aware of the history, literature and writers associated with the historic destination. To create awareness about Fort Kochi, Indian Society of Authors (INSA) is organising a one-day seminar on Sunday.

The event will be held at Pallathuraman Hall, Veli, Fort Kochi. P J Joseph, vice president of INSA, said Fort Kochi has historical importance in Kerala. “Fort Kochi is a unique place where the influence of Dutch, Portuguese, Chinese and Brtish cultures is evident even now. The Chinese nets point to the fact that there had been trade contact between China and Fort Kochi. However, very few in Kochi know the history of the tiny island. So we thought of conducting a programme to highlight the importance of Fort Kochi. We have invited historians and literary personalities who have a deep knowledge about Fort Kochi and the surrounding areas,” he said

K S R Venu, general secretary of INSA said apart from rich history, Fort Kochi also has influenced the Kerala literature in many ways. “Fort Kochi has its own literature. Several writers and poets were associated with this place,” he said.

As part of the seminar, literary personalities will be facilitated. The programme will commence at 10 am and end by 5 pm. Three major discussions- History of Fort Kochi, Fort Kochi and Literature and Literary personalities from Fort Kochi will be held as part of the seminar. Historian T S Narayan, T P Shankarankutty Nair, director, Centre for Heritage Studies and A K Puthussery will deliver the keynote address. INSA will also approach the government to preserve Venduruthy bridge as a heritage asset. “Recently, there were reports that the Railways is planning to dismantle the old Venduruthy bridge and construct a new one. For people of Kochi, the bridge has a heritage value and government must take initiative to preserve it. We will file a petition in this regard soon,” K S R Venu said.