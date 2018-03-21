It’s time for mimosas and pool floats…and a ton of SPF. Your skincare regimen needs a seasonal change — one that hydrates, protects and keeps it grime free. Our columnist Saumya R Chawla hands out the summer guide to keep your skin safe, healthy and radiant.

Moisturising mantra

Summer is all about letting your skin breathe naturally, and is the time for lighter lotions and serums. Pack the thick creams for the really dry areas of your body like your feet and elbows. Water-based moisturisers work well for normal skin, whereas gel-based moisturisers are preferred for oily skin. If you’re extra oily and prone to acne, stick to facial sprays and natural hydrators like rose water and glycerin.

Non-comedogenic products

Repeat after us: Keep pores clean! Look for a label which says ‘Non-comedogenic’. These are products which will not clog your pores. Blocked pores cause dead skin cells and bacteria to pile up on your skin, which is bad when you’re sweating during summers.

Tone and hone

Summer means sweat. Sweat means your pores opening up, making a cosy home for all the grime and bacteria. The best way to combat this is to stick to the basics and use a toner. Remember to do this after cleansing, followed with a good moisturiser.

Laser removal

While you might think about laser hair removal in summer, it’s better to do it in the winter. Lasers make your skin more sensitive to the sun, and you are at a high risk of burning and pigmentation. Same goes for using retinol products. While you can use retinols in the summer, be extra meticulous about sunscreen.

Mists and antioxidants

Keep a face mist handy so you can refresh on-the-go. Try looking for one with traditionally cooling ingredients like aloe vera, green tea, and vitamin C. There are tons of ways to work antioxidants into your routine, these include serums, mists and over-the-counter medications.

Pout protection

It’s important to remember that your lips dry out and tan when you are outdoors, too! Remember to use a textured lip balm with SPF 15 or above and reapply regularly. DIY lip masks with honey and peppermint are just the thing for you to really up your regimen.

Exfoliation

Scrub off all the sand, dead skin and debris to prevent congestion and prep your skin to soak in the moisturisers best. Pay special attention to your nose, knees, and elbows. However, it is important to remember that exfoliation makes your skin more exposed, so do this in the evenings, or shield (apply and reapply) with an SPF.