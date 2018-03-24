Biotique morning nectar skin lotion Rs 199

Since childhood, I have a problem of dry skin. Packs like sandalwood with honey also didn’t do any good. So over the years I have been experimenting with cosmetics from around the world to make my skin look supple. Then one day I stumbled upon Biotique’s Morning Nectar skin nourishing lotion in an advertisement. I thought of giving it a try. I washed my face and applied the cream. It smelled good and on first application, my skin soaked it in.

People with dry skin should ideally apply the lotion twice a day. The cream stays for around eight hours and doesn’t make the skin look shiny but moisturised. Over the past two months, it has helped diminish the white spots from my face. The cream also acts as a sunscreen block as it has SPF 30+ UVA/UVB sunscreen protection. I would give it a thumbs up.