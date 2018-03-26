NEW DELHI: With summer comes the season to be extra careful about your skin. Make sure you are following the basic regime like cleaning and exfoliation apart from applying aloe vera gel in the night and giving your body the right vitamins and minerals.



Chiranjiv Chhabra, Director and Consultant dermatologist at Skin Alive clinics, doles out tips to make your skin summer ready.



* Swap out heavy creams: Make sure you trade that richer moisturiser with lightweight lotions and gels. A lightweight formula will make your skin look fresh and hydrated in the scorching heat.



* Vitamin C: Make sure you add Vitamin C to your diet for a healthier, smoother and younger looking skin. Giving yourself a Vitamin C boost will help you protect your skin from harsh UV rays in the summers. For a quick fix, one can use a Vitamin C face mist before going out in the heat.



* Sunscreen: Always use a sunscreen that matches your skin type. For a combination and dry skin, make sure you use a sunscreen with matte-finish whereas for oily skin, a gel based sunscreen would work wonders. Apply it 30 minutes before heading out in the sun, and for best results, re-apply generously after every 2 hours if you continue to stay out in the blistering sun. Ensure that you make it a part of your daily regimen.



Blossom Kochhar, Chairperson, Blossom Kochhar Group of companies, too has some inputs to share.



* Apply sunscreen everyday: The first rule for summer is not to leave home without applying sunscreen irrespective of what the climate is like. It not only protects your skin form the harmful UV rays of the sun but also prevents tanning and prevents pre-mature aging. The SPF of your sunscreen should be SPF 30 PA++ or SPF 30.



* Aloe Vera: After a long day in the scorching heat, applying aloe vera gel on your skin helps to soothe and cool your skin. It acts as an antioxidant and protects your skin from damage and other skin related problems. Add this in your daily night regimen for better results.



* Keep your skin hydrated - Make sure you drink 10-12 glasses of water every day to keep your body and skin hydrated. Water helps in achieving that permanent glow, removes toxins and enhances well-being. It is essential to moisturise your face immediately after washing. Apart from this, try and keep an overnight pack on your skin -- for instance hydrated seaweed gel.



* Fresh fuel: Your body responds and runs better when you fuel it with plenty of vitamins and nutrition. Make sure you add more of fruits and vegetables this summer in your diet and limit your sugar intake. It works wonders for the body inside and out and makes your skin more hydrated, glowy and healthy. Try and avoid junk food as much as possible.