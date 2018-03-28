VIJAYAWADA: ‘’About 30-40 percent of women, who go for infertility treatment are obese and generally have irregular menstrual cycles and many do not ovulate properly,’’ said gynecologist K Ramadevi of a leading city-based in vitro fertilisation (IVF) centre.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Ramadevi said that obesity, stress and sedentary lifestyle are wreaking havoc on the reproductive health of women. Over the years, there was significant rise in the Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) among urban women, which is one of the major reasons for rising infertility.

It is however, not necessary that all obese women should have PCOS.

Even if women have just excess body fat and has not been diagnosed with PCOS, insulin resistance goes up, androgen (male hormones) levels go up and these can affect their ability to conceive, Dr Ramadevi said.

Simple lifestyle changes are enough to restore the hormone balance and help such women conceive, she said.

The gynecologist also said that around 6,000 babies were born in the infertility centre in last two decades.

According to her observation, the infertility ratio was 50 per cent both in male and female.

To overcome this problem one should change their food habit and has to do exercise regularly. Former RTI commissioner P Vijaya Babu, Dr KEV Rajendra Prasad, Dr KRN Tagore, Dr Nori Suryanarayana and other prominent physicians were present in the press meet.