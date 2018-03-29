BENGALURU: I am a 25-year-old female. I apply foot cream and wear socks all the time but I don’t see the cracks healing. What can I do? Should I be worrying?

If there are too many fissures/cuts in feet, soak your feet in warm water for 10 minutes daily and then apply a moisture rich foot cream twice daily. There are keratolytic creams available that can be applied at night. If you do not see a good difference, meet a dermatologist.

I am 27-year-old female. My job requires me to travel across the city every day. I have started using sun screen but my skin is tanned. Are there any home remedies to remove tan?

Using sunscreen alone doesn’t protect against harsh sunlight induced damage. Use a good sunscreen with appropriate SPF, half an hour before going out. Physical barriers like proper protective clothing, broad brim hat/umbrella/covered helmet is essential. Take vitamin C rich foods like lemon, orange, and Amla. If the tan persists, you can opt for a chemical peel. Please visit a dermatologist for the same.

I am a 23-year-old girl. I just took up a job. So, I keep juggling between work, aging parents and pets. What will be the best skin care routine for my dry skin?

For dry skin, avoid washing your face frequently. You may use a mild cleanser to wash twice or thrice a day. As you have a tight schedule, keep it simple. Moisturise your skin with a good moisturiser after cleansing and then apply a good sunscreen in the morning. Take adequate water daily and be mindful of your food intake. Avoid junk food and consume plenty of fruits and vegetables. Reduce stress levels by taking a quick 10 minute walk with your pet or opt for yoga/meditation.

– Consultant Dermatologist,BGS Gleneagles Global Hospitals

(If you have any queries, e-mail them to health.cityexpress@gmail.com)