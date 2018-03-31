NEW DELHI: There is an adage that says, “life begins at forty”. However, this is also often the time that the body starts to wear out, signalling the onset of many serious lifestyle diseases.

With hectic schedules, inconsistent healthcare patterns, and unhealthy habits today, most people are plagued by silent but life-threatening conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, and heart disease.

“This is where maintaining a regular health check schedule, and a robust and active lifestyle can help. While general preventive healthcare monitoring including a standard heart check-up is a must for men in their 30s, it becomes even more imperative for the ‘40-something’ men to get a comprehensive health checkup done at regular intervals,” said Dr Ramananda Srikantiah Nadig, Head, Clinical Advisory Board, healthi.

Regular screening for common ailments is critical as most health conditions go unchecked and start showing signs only at an advanced stage. It is important to discuss your general health and family history of chronic ailments with the healthcare provider to enable him to assess your risks better. Your doctor will be able to prescribe the right kind of tests that you are required to take based on your individual health condition.

Here are a few common health problems you should watch out for if you are in your 40s.

-Aches and pains

Chronic knee pain due to arthritis, back pain, and spondylitis arising from poor posture can make working for long hours difficult. These problems are often easily manageable if you exercise regularly and maintain a healthy and wholesome diet.

-Stress

Stress has rather become a part of our mental and physical existence today. While the burden of managing your finances, caring for your family including young children and ageing parents, may cause you to be overwhelmed, stressing over little things will only add to your woes. All you need to do is to find a little bit of time for yourself to keep not only your body but also your mind fit. Try accommodating moderate physical exercise such as cycling, running or swimming into your tight-packed daily routine. Take care of your mental wellbeing by maintaining a good sleep-wake pattern, and doing a bit of yoga or meditation.

-Hypertension and cholesterol

These are two of the most common silent diseases among today’s population. If not managed at this age, these heart-health indicators may slowly present a cumulative risk of developing other serious health problems such as heart attack and stroke at a later age. Regular heart check-ups can help monitor and diagnose any early complications, especially if you have a family history of coronary heart disease or stroke. It is commonly recommended to undergo cholesterol testing every 5 years after the age of 40.

-Osteoporosis

Bone density has been shown to gradually decrease in the 40s, leading to loss of bone strength, and putting individuals at a risk of developing osteoporosis. Even though this condition is more common among menopausal women, calcium and vitamin D deficiencies can put men at risk too. For those who work in closed air-conditioned work-spaces, it is particularly beneficial to have at least half-an-hour of sun exposure every day.

-Diabetes

Obesity, stress, and unhealthy food habits being widely prevalent among today’s population, individuals in the age group of 45 to 65 are at a greater risk of developing Type-2 diabetes. And all that it takes to keep this chronic ailment at bay is maintaining an active lifestyle, eating a healthy diet and getting your blood sugar levels tested regularly (every 3 years after age 45) to find out if you are at risk.

While most men may never forget to get their vehicles serviced, owing to a hectic schedule they may very likely neglect their health. However, it is to be kept in mind that these lifestyle diseases can be easily managed if diagnosed and treated on time.