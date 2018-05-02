‘Habit becomes addiction when you evade emotions’

Aarthi Murali By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: While alcohol, drugs and substances addiction are both prevalent and identifiable; there are other less-known addictions, right around us, which are as common and harmful as these. We talk to addiction specialists and psychologists in Chennai, who tell us that they’ve come across gaming, gymming and exercise, internet, shopping, gambling, and even petrol and glue sniffing addictions, especially among youngsters between 12-25 years in the city. It must be clarified, however, that an addiction is not merely a habit, but one that is repeatedly done to the exclusion of everything else.

Dr Ennapadam S Krishnamoorthy, a neuropsychiatrist in the city, explains that the lesser known addictive gaming, gambling, or shopping, gives one the same kind of dopamine rush as any addiction. “And people indulge in these habits as a repetitive behaviour, to the extent that it affects their relationships, academics and work performances. The lesser-known ones like gaming among people who work in office cubicles, for instance, are much harder to spot,” he says.

There’s a gratification from the obsessive quality to these habits. Dr Nithya Hariya Mohan, a clinical neuropsychologist, explains that in some cases it alters everyday activities, and leads to OCD as well. “Habits become an addiction from usually trying to evade from some other issue like depression or social anxiety. Eating disorders especially are linked to emotional issues,” she explains.

While knowledge about gambling, internet, mobile phones, and gaming addiction is still in its nascent stages in India, Dr Vinayak Vijaykumar, a city-based addiction specialist shares that at least 2-3 people with these addictions come to him each month. And they are evaluated to learn about them individually, and the context of their environment. “We find out more about their family background, development as a child, and peer group patterns; and try and educate the family as well that the so called ‘habit’ is detrimental in the long run,” he shares.

Most people with lesser-known addictions don’t approach psychologists or psychiatrists directly for the problem. It’s usually identified as a ‘subsidiary’ issue or an inappropriate coping mechanism that needs to be addressed. While doctors do prescribe drugs to cut down the repetitive behaviour, cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT), art therapy, or counselling can also help bring down addictive behaviours.

The experts say that it’s hard for some to completely cut-off the habit at a much later stage; so the earlier it’s identified, the better it is. “Since these addictions are less visible, we can start by observing people’s peer groups, social circles, and virtual life,” says Dr Nithya. She urges anyone who notices any kind of addictive behaviour, in a child or adult, which is disrupting their daily social activities, to come in for a chat.

Some of the lesser-known common addictions:

Gaming

Gambling

Shopping/retail therapy

Gymming and exercise

Internet

Petrol and glue sniffing

Gaming and gambling addictions were recently termed ‘disorders’ by World Health Organisation.

Not much research has been carried out in India about these lesser known addictions

According to an online survey conducted on engineering students in Tamil Nadu, by the International Journal of Pharmacy and Technology, 35% of the respondents were found to be addicted to internet.