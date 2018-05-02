Home Lifestyle Health

‘Majority of health problems are a result of alcohol abuse’

herukoothu artists from Pegasus Theatre Group joined hands with Fortis Malar Hospital to create awareness about the ill-effects of consuming alcohol and drugs, and how it affects their families, at th

Published: 02nd May 2018

150 people participated in the event  Sunish P Surendran

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Therukoothu artists from Pegasus Theatre Group joined hands with Fortis Malar Hospital to create awareness about the ill-effects of consuming alcohol and drugs, and how it affects their families, at the Trust Way Foundation — de-addiction and rehabilitation centre, recently. The event was attended by nearly 150 people. “Earlier, my friends and I would drink without any restrictions. Soon we became addicted to it. Alcohol became a solution to every problem that we faced.

Today, I understand that we need to accept our mistakes and work towards solving it,” said Parthipan. The Therukoothu performance was followed by a session by Dr Nethra Balasubramaniam, counselling psychologist, Fortis Malar Hospital.

“Majority of health problems are a direct result of alcohol abuse. India has the highest number of deaths due to road accidents and drunk driving is the leading contributor. Apart from its effects on physical health, it also affects mental health.

Even the family members undergo a lot of mental turmoil,” she explained. She urged people not to mock people who are addicted to alcohol, instead give them time to recover. She also gave them tips to contain alcohol abuse — by spending more time with family, engaging in sports, fixing a routine, and staying strong.

