Magic of the metal-based drugs

When I started writing this column many years ago, I would only write about those formulations which were herbal-based. I would carefully avoid any medication, which had even a whiff of a metal. It was a mindset that pampered the English-speaking elite, who, without any knowledge of our medical systems, condemned metal-based medicines. I am convinced today that it is a strategy drawn up by western pharma where millions are invested to prevent us from popularising our rasa or metal-based drugs, which are superbly effective.

Ayurveda has been around for thousands of years and we have stalwarts like Agnivesha and Nagarjuna who have plumbed the depths of the human systems and given prescriptions based on both herbal and metallic preparations. With emphasis on proper diet and digestion, it is highly unlikely nay impossible for them to suggest medications that would harm the kidney, liver or other vital organs. The other day a friend and I were laughingly discussing how to memorise the various causes of disease, and decided that in the examination paper we would first write improper ahara (food) as being the cause of any disease. And it is true. There is an obsession about food and digestion and maintenance of proper agni in Ayurveda.

Liver plays an important part in the digestion of foods, and do you think it is possible that our vaidyars who are working on an unbroken tradition of thousands of years would prescribe something for the liver that would harm it? So we have what is called the Yakrit plihari loha. And you guessed right, it is not herbal-based; and it is used for the treatment of liver and spleen disorders such as ascites, jaundice, fever, and indigestion.

Many things Indians have been completely appropriated by the West with even claims to chicken tikka being a British dish. Lately, many universities have started producing colloidal forms of silver and gold, claiming great medical benefits from it. Our vaidyars have done this, and many centuries before. It is being prepared quite safely by large companies and senior experienced vaidyars who have been prescribing them with great effect.

Yakrit plihari loha is one such medication, which balances the three doshas—vata, pitta and kapha. It contains purified mercury, purified sulphur, iron (loha) bhasma, abraka bhasma prepared from purified and processed mica, tamara bhasma that undergoes rigorous purification process, Manashila that is purified, and processed arsenic disulphide and shilajit or asphalt. It also has a number of herbal ingredients. Arsenic disulphide is a terrible poison and it is scary to be asked to take it.

Now let us look at what western pharma is doing. Arsenic trioxide is used to treat acute leukaemia. And it is given to patients whose cancers recur. Arsenic trioxide is an anti-neoplastic drug that works by slowing or stopping the growth of cancer cells. Now, Yakrit plihari loha contains arsenic and is being prescribed by senior vaidyars for liver cancer and other serious liver ailments along with Hembagarbha potteli, which contains gold bhasma.

My grievance with English press and the western elite is that they brainwash the common man into not accessing medications, which are helpful in serious medical conditions and are cheaper. Forty tablets produced by Baidyanath pharma company costs only `116.10 (tax included). The course for simple ailments is two tablets a day for a month. So, please buy drugs from reputed companies based on prescriptions from qualified and experienced vaidyars.