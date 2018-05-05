Save your skin

Shikhee Agrawal By

Express News Service

Pollution invites dirt and is a precursor to premature ageing. It damages the collagen and elastin, and depletes the water reservoir of the skin layers causing dehydration and dullness on the skin. Pigmentation, wrinkles, ageing, acne and skin darkening all swing around pollution.

From latest Asia trends, top-notch luxury beauty brands are dominating the industry with introduction of anti-pollution masks, toners, detox peel-off masks, mists, exfoliating masks, antioxidant creams, and more to fight damage. To cater to young skin, serums are also a classic anti-pollution must-have. Here’s how you should go about fighting pollution and emerging with radiant skin day after day:

Cleanse: Start with using a cream or gel or just a powder face wash. Opt for ingredients as matcha green tea, tea tree, seaweed and Vitamin C or Vitamin E based on your skin’s need.

Exfoliate: Pick and choose to exfoliate your skin every two days with a scrub. The scrub removes the dead skin cells, rejuvenates the skin cells and helps unclog your pores and removes blackheads and

whiteheads too.

Mask: Use a tea or clay-based face mask, as these are anti-pollution ingredients which are a must if you are following an anti-pollution skin

care regime.

Tone: The skin needs to be toned every day except the day you are masking your skin. Opt for daily toners that have cooling effect on your skin.

Moisturise: Hydration and nourishment is needed all day long to maintain the skin’s suppleness. From serum to moisturisers, to day creams, layer your skin well to replenish it with the ingredients it needs.

SPF: Based on your sun lifestyle, smear a sunscreen regularly. Apply a coat every 2-3 hours. SPF 50 PA++++ is the highest SPF that your skin may need. Apart from your face, your lips also need an SPF protection.

Quick tips:

• Use a water-based cleanser or a powder

face wash

• To hydrate your face regularly, use face mists rich in anti-oxidants

• Keep a sunblock handy



• Pamper yourself with an overnight hydrating face mask

• Drink 10-12 glasses of water to detox and flush out the inhaled toxins

• Pick skincare products rich in antioxidants or multi-vitamins in the form of serums and masques.

The author is Head Training, The Body Shop