Home Lifestyle Health

Drinking coffee during pregnancy ups obesity risk in kids: Study

The study published in the BMJ Open journal does not clearly show if caffeine is the direct cause of the excess weight.

Published: 13th May 2018 01:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2018 01:05 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By PTI

LONDON: Mothers-to-be, take note! Drinking just one or two cups of coffee daily during pregnancy can increase the risk of your child growing up to be overweight or obese, scientists say.

While the study published in the BMJ Open journal does not clearly show if caffeine is the direct cause of the excess weight, but the relationship, alone, has caused researchers to encourage increased caution.

"There may be good cause to increase the restriction of the recommended maximum of three cups of coffee per day.

Caffeine is not a medicine that needs to be consumed," said Verena Sengpiel, associate professor at Sahlgrenska Academy in Sweden Researchers, including those from Norwegian Institute of Public Health, studied information on 50 943 pregnant women, in one of the world's largest health surveys of pregnant women, the Norwegian Mother and Child Cohort Study (MoBa).

The results show that children born to mothers who consumed caffeine during pregnancy are at greater risk of being overweight at preschool and school ages.

Children were followed until eight years of age.

Being overweight in childhood has previously been linked to increased risk of cardiovascular disease and Type 2 diabetes later in life.

For example, at age five, the share of children who were overweight or obese was five percent greater in the group whose mothers had the highest caffeine consumption in the study, compared to those whose mothers had the lowest caffeine consumption.

The association between caffeine consumption during pregnancy and the risk of excess growth and overweight or obesity in children could also be seen in women who had followed the recommended amount for pregnant women.

According to Sweden's National Food Agency, pregnant women should not consume more than 300 milligrams of caffeine per day, which is equivalent to three cups of coffee or six mugs of black tea.

The results of the current study are supported by at least two other studies; however, these included significantly fewer subjects and fewer sources of caffeine.

This time, coffee, tea, chocolate, energy drinks and other sources were included.

In general, the gestational environment is viewed as being important in the turning off and on of genes and metabolic programming for the duration of life.

Previous animal studies, where embryos were exposed to caffeine in the womb, were also followed by excess growth and cardiometabolic disease in the offspring.

"Even if more studies are needed before we can say what this finding really means, caffeine is a substance that you can choose to reduce consumption of or completely refrain from during pregnancy," said Sengpiel.

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coffee obesity pregnancy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Alcohol, tobacco pose bigger health threat that illicit drugs

Sleep apnea lowers your energy levels, performance

Ask your genes
 

IPL2018
Videos
JD(S) MLA C B Suresh shares breakfast with monkey.
JD(S) MLA C B Suresh shares breakfast with monkey
Karnataka polls: Tribal polling booth Shivamogga's Goutamanagar village sees heavy rush on poll
Karnataka polls: Tribal polling booth Shivamogga's Goutamanagar village sees heavy rush on poll
Gallery
Fevered preparations are underway ahead of Prince Harry's wedding with actress Meghan Markle on May 19: Many roads have been repaved, street signs are being repainted, storefronts are decked out with life-size cutouts of Harry and Markle and shoppers are
IN PICTURES | All roads lead to Windsor ahead of Prince Harry-Meghan Markle's wedding
A voter shows his ink stained finger after casting his ballot during the polling day for the Karnataka Assembly election 2018 in Bengaluru on Saturday. (PTI Photos)
IN PICTURES | Karnataka Assembly Elections: Five crore voters to decide state's fate