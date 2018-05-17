Health risks are inevitable, but you can prepare for it

By Online MI

Health is a major concern among the general public amid changing climates, hazardous natural disasters, depleting air quality, pollution and detrimental lifestyles. For such reasons, health risks are almost inevitable, however, there are small changes and amendments you can make to prepare for such risks.

Habits

There are various health concerns which come out of bad habits that we follow such as smoking, excessively consuming alcohol, indulging in drugs, or even sleeping late.

These bad habits can have a detrimental effect on your body as well its organs. Smoking obviously has life-threatening effects on your lungs while alcohol can affect your liver. Consumption of drugs depending on the kind can affect your nervous system and various other systems in your body. Sleeping late causes an overall lethargy and detracting effect on bodily functions.

Giving up these habits is a sure shot solution to evade health concerns associated with it.

Financial cover

Another essential way you can prepare yourself from the dangers of health risks is by getting yourself the best health insurance policy possible. By consulting the insurer of your choice you can customise and curate a Health insurance policy as per your needs. It is important that you get a policy that is accustomed to your needs, this way you can withdraw maximum benefits from it during the time of need. This policy will cover your medical expenses in times when health concerns act up.

Medication

In order to adequately prepare yourself to battle any health-related perils, it is important to take proper medication. For this, you will need a properly prescribed medication, which can be provided to you by your doctor. Consulting the doctor is an important step in preparing your body to combat illnesses.

Another important measure to adopt is to take your vitamins. Vitamins C is popularly known to improve your immune system. An easy way to obtain vitamin C is by consuming citrus fruits. Other than that Vitamin E, D and B6 are equally important for you.

Accidents

Although this is one of the most inevitable health risks, you can still prepare for the same. Most common accidents occur in cars. Therefore, you should ensure that you check your car and send it for servicing at regular intervals. Also, you must ensure road safety at all times.

Over and above this, one of the best and more wholesome ways to prepare yourself is getting a comprehensive Mediclaim policy. This policy allows you cashless hospitalisation and an expansion in your policy in case of an accident.

Existing Health Concerns

Health Risks caused due to pre-existing concerns such as diabetes, obesity or body pain such as in your back or legs can be a difficult situation to deal with. For such concerns, adhering to a doctor’s consultation is necessary. For health concerns that can be treated with lifestyle changes such as diabetes or obesity one should make proactive measures to do so.

Lifestyle Changes

Speaking of lifestyle changes, there are various alterations you can make. One of the biggest changes is introducing more physical exercise in your day. This will pick up your heart rate, increase the functioning of your system, better the blood flow, make you lose weight, stay healthy, better your mood and keep you energised. Apart from this, work on bettering your sleeping patterns, cutting down on sugar and eliminating processed foods which are a few of the changes you can make.