Long night-shifts at work, alcohol and smoking, overweight and other habits that can lead to breast cancer 

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Changing lifestyle habits, increasing work pressure and stress levels have left modern-day individuals with no time to pay heed to their health and one disease that seems to be emerging because of irregular lifestyle is breast cancer. So make sure you are keeping a check on habits that can lead to this disease.

Meher Patel, Director at DIVA, Centre for Breast Care (partner with cosmetic brand AVON's #PayAttention campaign that raises awareness on breast cancer), says:

* Lack of physical activity: Don't be proud of being laid back. One of the main reasons is that excess weight causes the body to produce and circulate more estrogen and insulin, hormones that can stimulate cancer growth. It is crucial to keep your body fit at every stage of life continuously using all body parts to sweat out intoxicants that one consumes in this polluted, fast-paced world.

* Alcohol and smoking: The downside of relaxing in this modern world. The more glasses of drinks you down on the weekend, or packets of cigarettes you puff up, the more you are at risk of breast cancer. Also, for the night owls, it is advisable to find the right balance since irregular patterns of work, long hours and late nights are more likely found to be struck by cancer in the later years of life.

* Long night-shifts at work: After conducting a survey with 300 women-some of whom worked at night, some of whom didn't the survey found that those who had worked nights for 30 or more years were twice as likely to have developed the disease.

Renuka Prasad- Joint Secy (Hon.) at Indian Cancer Society too has problems to share that can lead to this disease.

* Hormone replacement therapy (HRT) and contraceptive pills: Medical improvisations you don't need! Avoid using the viral popular HRT or contraception tablets to abnormally treat menopausal symptoms and unwanted pregnancy.

* Overweight: Start eating healthy and avoid eating out. Putting on weight in adulthood (after the age of 18) with those extra munchies and burgers, or being overweight after menopause can also lead to breast cancer.

* Other causes: A few other causes that women tend to overlook is the excess use of deodorants and perfumes, underwired bras, bumping or bruising of breasts, breast implants and abortions that can also be potential threats to breast cancer.
 

