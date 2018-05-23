Home Lifestyle Health

Tablet devices may disrupt healthy sleep: Study

Using light-emitting tablet devices in the evenings can delay bedtimes, interfere with a sleep-regulating hormone, and impair alertness in the morning, a study has found.

Published: 23rd May 2018 01:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2018 01:29 PM   |  A+A-

Using light-emitting tablet devices in the evenings can delay bedtimes, interfere with a sleep-regulating hormone, and impair alertness in the morning, a study has found.
By PTI

BOSTON: Using light-emitting tablet devices in the evenings can delay bedtimes, interfere with a sleep-regulating hormone, and impair alertness in the morning, a study has found.

The study, published in the journal Physiological Reports, compared nine healthy adults for five consecutive evenings of unrestricted use of light-emitting tablet computers versus evenings reading from printed materials.

"These findings provide more evidence that light-emitting electronic devices have biological effects," said Jeanne Duffy, from Harvard Medical School in the US.

"Using light-emitting electronic devices in the late evening can postpone our decision to go to sleep, and make us more sleepy the next morning," said Duffy.

On evenings when using light-emitting tablets, participants' self-selected bedtimes were on average half an hour later, and they showed suppressed melatonin levels, delayed timing of melatonin secretion onset, and later sleep onset.

Melatonin is a hormone that regulates sleep and wakefulness.

When using the tablets, participants rated themselves as less sleepy in the evenings and less alert in the first hour after awakening on the following mornings.

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tablet device

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Protestors set ablaze a parked police vehicle. (EPS)
Thoothukudi Sterlite protest: Bus set ablaze by protesters at Bryant Nagar
A section of protesters managed to sneak into collectorate. However, police resorted to lathi charge to drive them away, said sources.  (EPS)
Police trying to disperse gathering in front of the Government Hospital at Thoothukudi
Gallery
11 people, including two women and a teenager, were killed and 20 others grievously injured after police reportedly opened fire multiple times against anti-Sterlite protesters in Thoothukudi on Tuesday, 22 May 2018, the 100th day of protests demanding the Sterlite Copper plant in the district be shut. In image: WCC road in Thoothukudi. (EPS | Karthik Alagu)
Day after police firing at Sterlite copper plant protestors, Thoothukudi streets don a deserted look
The ceremony, its guest list and how the coalition works will be a statement that the BJP can’t ignore. The invitees for H D Kumaraswamy’s swearing-in ceremony include several anti-BJP players. (Photos | PTI, EPS)
Here is the list of all political heavyweights attending HD Kumaraswamy's oath-taking ceremony in Karnataka