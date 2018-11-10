Home Lifestyle Health

Over-usage of social media causes depression and loneliness: Study

The participants in the study included students from the University of Pennsylvania

Published: 10th November 2018 05:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2018 05:02 PM   |  A+A-

Depression student

Image used for representational purpose only.

By UNI

NEW YORK: Limiting screen time on social media, including Facebook, Snapchat, and Instagram, can lead to higher levels of happiness, as being glued to such apps can invite depression and loneliness, researchers have noted.

The study, published in the Journal of Social and Clinical Psychology, showed that restricting screen time on these apps could improve one's health, says a report in Khaleej Times. One hundred forty-three undergraduates from the University of Pennsylvania in the US were included in the study.

The team designed their experiment to include the three platforms most popular with the participants. They collected objective usage data automatically tracked by iPhones for active apps, not those running in the background, and asked respondents to complete a survey to determine mood and well-being.

The participants were then randomly assigned to a control group, which had users maintain their typical social-media behaviour, or an experimental group that limited time on Facebook, Snapchat, and Instagram to 10 minutes per platform per day.

Besides, the participants shared iPhone battery screenshots for the next three weeks to give the researchers weekly tallies for each individual.

The team then looked at seven outcome measures including fear of missing out (FOMO), anxiety, depression, and loneliness.

The results showed that using less social media than you normally would lead to a significant decrease in both depression and loneliness.

However, young people aged between 18 and 22 should not stop using social media altogether, suggested the findings.

ALSO READ: Women who give birth to boys more likely to suffer from depression

"When you are not busy getting sucked into clickbait social media, you are actually spending more time on things that are more likely to make you feel better about your life," said Melissa Hunt from the University.

"Because these tools are here to stay, it is incumbent on society to figure out how to use them in a way that limits damaging effects," she added.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Facebook Twitter Depression Snapchat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp