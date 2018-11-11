Home Lifestyle Health

Increase in height and weight changing dietary patterns

Study suggests that physical changes in world population has given rise to this trend over the years.

Published: 11th November 2018 04:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2018 04:12 PM   |  A+A-

Dietary plan

Representative image

By IANS

LONDON: An average person in the future will require more food than today due to changes in eating habits and increases in height and weight, suggests new research.

The world's population could level off at around nine billion in a few years, compared to just over 7.6 billion now. "It will be harder to feed nine billion people in 2050 than it would be today," said one of the researchers Gibran Vita from Norwegian University of Science and Technology.

For the study, the researchers analyzed changes in the populations of 186 countries between 1975 and 2014."We studied the effects of two phenomena. One is that people on average have become taller and heavier. The second is that the average population is getting older," said Vita.

An average adult in 2014 was 14 per cent heavier, about 1.3 per cent taller, 6.2 per cent older, and needed 6.1 per cent more energy than in 1975. The researchers expect this trend to continue in most countries.

"An average global adult consumed 2,465 kilocalories per day in 1975. In 2014, the average adult consumed 2,615 kilocalories," Vita said. Globally, human consumption increased by 129 per cent during this time span.

Population growth was responsible for 116 per cent, while increased weight and height accounted for 15 per cent, the study.

"Previous studies haven't taken the increased demands of larger individuals and aged societies into account when calculating the future food needs of a growing population," said Felipe Vasquez from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology.

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp