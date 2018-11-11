Home Lifestyle Health

Many go through extreme anxiety while controlling sexual feelings

According to reports, many adults have reported a substantial amount of grief in order to control sexual behaviour.

Distressed adult

Representational image.

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: According to a recent research, adults report distress associated with difficulty in controlling sexual feelings.

About 10 per cent of men and 7 per cent of women report significant levels of distress and social impairment associated with difficulty controlling their sexual feelings, urges and behaviour, the study suggested.

Compulsive sexual behaviour disorder (CSBD) is a persistent pattern of failure in controlling intense sexual urges that can result in distress and social impairment. Assessing how common such distress and social impairment are can help to provide the closest estimate of CSBD in the population considering a lack of previous studies and debate around specific symptom presentation and definitions with regard to hypersexuality.

As part of the study, 2,325 adults between 18 and 50 were randomly sampled in November 2016. The study was published in the journal of JAMA Network Open.

The results showed that distress and impairment associated with difficulty controlling sexual feelings urging and behaviour as measured by a screening tool.

