World Diabetes Day: Seven natural ways diabetic women can treat themselves

By Online Desk

According to the International Diabetes Federation, 1 in every 11 people has Diabetes, and 1 in 2 people living with Diabetes go undetected. November 14 is celebrated as World Diabetes day to mark the Birthday of Sir Frederick Banting who is known as the 'Father of Diabetes'.

Diabetes is a condition that impairs the body's ability to produce blood glucose or blood sugar. The pancreas loses its ability to make insulin, hence increasing the blood glucose level (Hyperglycaemia). As the levels of blood glucose keep increasing it causes irreparable damage to the body's tissues and organs.

Women and Diabetes:

According to an article by International Diabetes Federation, as of 2017, there are 199 million women living with diabetes and that is expected to shoot up to 313 million by 2040 and is the 9th leading cause of death among women globally.

ALSO READ | Smoking, diabetes and hypertension spike heart attack risk in women

Women's health is usually neglected and as a result of socioeconomic conditions women experience barriers in accessing cost-effective diagnosis and treatment. Women with diabetes face more problems conceiving and giving birth.

Here is how the diabetic women can treat the ailment in a natural way:

Dates: The high fibre content of date and the nutrients are easy to digest. The dietary fibre helps to reduce the risk of type-2 diabetes.

The high fibre content of date and the nutrients are easy to digest. The dietary fibre helps to reduce the risk of type-2 diabetes. Bitter Gourd/Karela: This green bitter veggie is the best food for people seeking to shed a few kilos or control their diabetes. The effect of Karela is most obvious when ingested raw. The whole fruit and its seeds are the parts most frequently used for therapeutic benefits.

Ficus religiosa (Peepal): The decoction prepared from peepal plant's bark is used in the treatment of diabetes. Studies have shown that an oral concoction of Ficus Religiosa for 21 days regulates blood sugar and keeps it at check. It also fights complications caused by complications such as Hypercholesteremia (the presence of an abnormal amount of cholesterol in the cells and plasma of the blood).

The decoction prepared from peepal plant's bark is used in the treatment of diabetes. Studies have shown that an oral concoction of Ficus Religiosa for 21 days regulates blood sugar and keeps it at check. It also fights complications caused by complications such as Hypercholesteremia (the presence of an abnormal amount of cholesterol in the cells and plasma of the blood). Jamun: The Indian blackberry, locally known as Jhamun/Jamun is rich in antioxidants and is popular anti-diabetic fruit. Before the discovery of insulin, Jamun was used as a frontline treatment for diabetes in Europe. It also helps in reduction of Cholesterol, triglycerides and fatty acids. The chemical, Jamboline present in the berry slows down the diastatic conversion of starch into sugar.

Tulsi (Holy basil): Every part of the Tulsi plant is used as medicine making it a plant with a variety of potentials. According to a study, Tulsi reduces blood glucose, glycosylated haemoglobin and urea in human body.

Every part of the Tulsi plant is used as medicine making it a plant with a variety of potentials. According to a study, Tulsi reduces blood glucose, glycosylated haemoglobin and urea in human body. Fenugreek seeds (Methi): Used both as a vegetable and spice, Fenugreek seeds have medicinal qualities. The saponins present in the seeds helps reduce blood sugar level. A daily dose of 10g fenugreek seeds is recommended.

Shilajit: The herbo-mineral drug which oozes out from a special type of mountain rock has been used by locals for ages to treat various kinds of diseases. A study on diabetic rats showed that Shilajit reduces the blood glucose level significantly and maintains it.

According to WHO, India has an estimated 31,705,000 diabetics in the millennium year, which may grow by 100 per cent by 2030. Following a simple exercise routine and maintaining a healthy diet can be the secret to a healthy, diabetes free life!