Here are some simple tips to treat Eczema

By Online Desk

WASHINGTON: Suffering from severe eczema? It may best be treated by allergy shots, according to researchers.

A medically-challenging case being presented at the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (ACAAI) Annual Scientific Meeting found out that allergy shots provided significant benefits to the eczema symptoms suffered by a 48-year-old man.

"The man had suffered with severe eczema since childhood," said allergist Anil Nanda, lead author of the paper.

"He had tried many previous therapies for years including mild and high strength topical corticosteroid cream, as well as other topical anti-inflammatory creams and topical moisturizer creams. Biologic therapy has been available to treat eczema for about a year-and-a-half but was not yet a treatment option at the time we saw this man. We thought allergy shots might be beneficial because he also had multiple allergies."

ALSO READ | Researchers may have found a way to flip the 'itch switch' in Eczema

Atopic dermatitis is an allergic disease, and patients who have it often also have other types of allergies. Symptoms of eczema include severe itching along with excessive dryness or scaling, red or inflamed skin, sleep disturbance and skin pain.

"We conducted skin testing and found the man was allergic to dust mites, weeds, trees, grasses, mold, cats and dogs," said allergist Anita Wasan, co-author of the paper. "Because his allergies could all be treated with allergy shots, we thought treating his allergies might also benefit his eczema. After one year, he reported significant benefit to his symptoms, which was great news. And once he reached a maintenance dose of allergy shots, he no longer needed high dose steroid therapy for his eczema."

New and existing treatments for eczema can reduce the severity of symptoms like itching and excessively dry skin. Eczema is a chronic condition, and symptoms can come and go. An allergist can help you find relief from this chronic disease. Allergists are specialists in allergic diseases like eczema and are trained to help you take control of your symptoms, so you can live the life you want.

Here are some other home remedies:

1. Take bath in Luke-warm (NOT hot) water to prevent dry skin for a maximum of 10-15 minutes.

2. Drying yourself is an important part of Eczema health care routine. Pat dry with a soft-towel and apply a moisturiser to keep the skin supple.

3. Sunflower seed oil: Sunflower oil serves as an anti-inflammatory which significantly reduced the itching. It also enhances skin barrier function and helps heal the skin.

4. Coconut Oil: A popular hair-care ingredient, Coconut oil is also excellent for the skin. According to nationaleczema.org, a study showed that staph-bacteria reduced by 95 per cent after treated with coconut oil. A mixture of coconut and sunflower oil acts as a moisturiser and reduces itching.

5. Vitamin D: A study by a Seattle-based pediatric dermatologist showed that eczema worsens during winter months and hence extra care should be taken. Food rich in Vitamin D like Eggs, Salmon, Carrot helps the immune system reduce levels of inflammation and strengthen skin barriers.

(With inputs from ANI)