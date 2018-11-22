Home Lifestyle Health

New method to remove toxic mercury from water

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), mercury is one the most harmful substances for human health.

Published: 22nd November 2018 03:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2018 03:18 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose.

By PTI

GENEVA: Scientists have developed a method to efficiently clean water contaminated with toxic mercury -- one of the major causes of environmental damage and health problems worldwide.

Mercury spreads very easily through nature, and can enter the food chain.

Freshwater fish, for example, often contain high levels of mercury.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), mercury is one the most harmful substances for human health.

It can influence the nervous system, the development of the brain, and more.

It is particularly harmful for children and can also be transmitted from a mother to a child during pregnancy.

"Our new method makes it possible to reduce the mercury content in a liquid by more than 99 per cent. This can bring the water well within the margins for safe human consumption," said Bjorn Wickman, from Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden.

The method, described in the journal Nature Communications, works via extracting the heavy metal ions from water by encouraging them to form an alloy with another metal.

"Today, cleaning away the low, yet harmful, levels of mercury from large amounts of water is a major challenge.

Industries need better methods to reduce the risk of mercury being released in nature," said Wickman.

The new method involves a metal plate -- an electrode -- that binds specific heavy metals to it.

The electrode is made of the noble metal platinum, and through an electrochemical process it draws the toxic mercury out of the water to form an alloy of the two.

In this way, the water is cleaned of the mercury contamination.

The alloy formed by the two metals is very stable, so there is no risk of the mercury re-entering the water.

"An alloy of this type has been made before, but with a totally different purpose in mind.

This is the first time the technique with electrochemical alloying has been used for decontamination purposes," said Cristian Tunsu, researcher at Chalmers.

One strength of the new cleaning technique is that the electrode has a very high capacity.

Each platinum atom can bond with four mercury atoms.

Furthermore, the mercury atoms do not only bond on the surface, but also penetrate deeper into the material, creating thick layers.

This means the electrode can be used for a long time.

After use, it can be emptied in a controlled way.

Thereby, the electrode can be recycled, and the mercury disposed of in a safe way.

A further positive for this process is that it is very energy efficient.

"Another great thing with our technique is that it is very selective.Even though there may be many different types of substance in the water, it just removes the mercury.

Therefore, the electrode doesn't waste capacity by unnecessarily taking away other substances from the water," said Wickman.

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
WHO Freshwater fish

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp