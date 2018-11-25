Give winter the cold shoulder

Express News Service

Makeup doesn’t need a reason or a motive. It doesn’t have to be armour or a shallow woman’s sport. It isn’t just a method of covering up dark patches and enhancing what is already enchanting—it’s a way of expressing oneself, or as Delhi-based makeup artist Riya Vashisht puts it: “Every time I apply makeup, it’s like painting a blank canvas.” So, what are the trends to look forward to this winter and in the approaching year? We speak to experts and prowl around fashion weeks to identify the must-haves in makeup.

Skin: Woke up like this

The ‘barely there’ trend continues, with Subramanian claiming that minimalistic natural looks are always going to be in vogue. Chhabra and Vashisht both advise rose-toned cheeks or coral pink blushes for the season. “Statement eyebrows with subtle lip colour is the formula for a no-makeup look,” says Chhabra. Swati Kapoor, co-founder of natural cosmetics brand SoulTree, adds, “In winters, our skin tends to get dry and flaky. So, choose products that are creamy in texture and rich in natural ingredients such as ghee, honey, or almond oil. These ingredients provide moisture to the skin and leave it well-nourished and hydrated.”

Lips: Au natural, but glamorous

According to Debasmita Panja, senior brand manager at AVON India, the best way to get a standout winter look is to play with lip colour. “This winter turn to plum or burgundy shades,” she says. Lip products with matte and demi-matte finishes should be a go-to, according to Vashisht. Ox-blood red lips will always be a signature winter look, according to Reena Chhabra, CEO, FSN e-Commerce Ventures Pvt Ltd, Nykaa Beauty.

“The other colour that is trending is fall-food pumpkin orange, which looks the best with a matte finish,” she adds. Instagram influencer Tanya Subramanian says, “Pinks, reds, and browns compliment the Indian skin tone very well. I would recommend Ruby Woo by MAC, it’s the perfect red, and Huda Beauty liquid matte in Icon for everyday wear.”

Eyes: Ready, set, sparkle

Glittering lids are in this season, with jewel and foil finishes stealing the show. For wedding season, Chhabra suggests water-lined eyes with a pop of gold eyeshadow for a glamorous look. For Subramanian, her go-to eyelash hack is adding baby powder and mascara. “It will change your lash game forever,” she promises.

She also adds, “To give your eyes a pop, skip your regular eyeliner and replace it with liquid lipstick, using a thin brush for application.” On the subject of the perfect glam look, Chhabra believes, “A taupe nude lip colour coupled with smoky eyes is the way to go.” On the subject of crystal detailing, Subramanian advises that it isn’t possible for an everyday look. Instead, she suggests glitter eyeliner, as it is a simple way to make the eyes sparkle and look glamourous.



Nails: More is more

Outlandish trends such as techno animal prints and long tips with negative space cut-outs are all the rage on the runways as witnessed in the recently concluded fashion weeks—though they might not be everyone’s cup of tea. Chrome nails accompanied by pastel tips trump impractical three-dimensional embellishments, though the latter might prove more Insta-worthy.

For looks that are soberer, one might sample half-moon manicures toward the cuticle, the ‘new nude’—a mix of brown and gray—or a subtle glitter ombré. Glitter tips are also replacing classic French manicures, but blood red nails will never go out of style. However, the interesting development is that statement coffin nails are no longer the must-have, and a shorter oval is the preferred shape.

Hair: Think pink

Pink is the designated shade of 2019. Bubblegum shades and pastel hues adorned the catwalks at the Marc Jacobs show, equally appealing ombré rainbows were sported by Vivienne Westwood’s models. In regard to style, accessories are making a comeback. The 90s nostalgia reintroduces clips and clasps, which are right in tow with bows and barrettes.

Ranging from studded satin and heavily embellished ones word by Prada’s models to simple solid coloured cotton ones, headbands will take the fashion world by storm. Ariana Grande inspired half-up, half-down hair, bow adorned ballerina buns, and romantic waves are your new go-to hairstyles in times of need.

But makeup cannot replace healthy skin. Foundation cannot cover up nights spent ignoring your skin care routine and blush cannot provide a natural glow if it doesn’t come from within. Vashisht says, “Religiously cleansing, toning, and moisturising is a must, as are use of homemade scrubs made using milk, besan, honey, aloe vera, and fresh fruit.” Subramanian concludes, “Makeup has come a long way since the iconic early 2000s. It will continue to evolve with time, with new trends emerging—or even old ones making a comeback.”