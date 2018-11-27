Simple ways to keep pets warm in winters

Home Lifestyle Health

Here are a few suggested tips from experts on how to keep your pets warm this winter.

By IANS

NEW DELHI: It is very important to keep your four-legged friends warm when the mercury dips as they can fall ill. Keep their bedding dry and stimulate fur growth to keep them warm during the harsh winter season, say experts.

Khushboo Katyal, a dog expert and founder of brand CosmoPawliton-Be Pet Smart, and Achal Gupta, pet expert and founder of Jeffurry's: The Pet Resort, have suggested tips on how to keep your pets warm this winter.

* Dry bedding: No one likes a cold floor. A small bed and pillow or blanket should be all that a pet needs to keep warm during cold winter nights. Give them options as well. They may prefer to switch sleeping spots to be warmer or cooler depending on the indoor temperature.

* Clothing: Use pet clothing options. Puppies are less cold tolerant because they have less muscle and fat mass than the adult dogs. Muscle and fat increase their metabolism and keeps them warm. Puppy coats won't be as thick or long to offer protection. Little pups have less body mass to generate natural heat, too, and often benefit from a doggy sweater especially when they must do outdoor bathroom duty.

* Let that fur grow: Let the pups adjust gradually to outdoor chills. That stimulates their fur to grow thicker. Indoor pets won't be as well equipped to spend time outside, so be aware and bring them back inside after only short trips to the bathroom and back.

* Protect skin and paws: Checking the paws of your pets in frequent intervals for any signs of cold-weather injury or damage like cracked paw pads or bleeding is very important. These injuries can cause immense pain and your pets will be unable to walk.

* Try understanding problems: Try understanding what the problem is if your pet is behaving unusual. If the pet is shivering, whining, seems week or starts looking for warm places to burrow, get them back inside quickly because they are showing signs of hypothermia. If you suspect your pet has hypothermia or any other worry, consult your veterinarian.

* Avoid giving cold water or food: This is an important practice. Only give room water and warm food to your pets. Cold water and food during the harsh winter can make them fall sick and catch a cold.

