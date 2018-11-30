Home Lifestyle Health

New polio vaccine does not need refrigeration

The injectable vaccine, kept at room temperature for four weeks and then rehydrated, offered full protection against the polio virus when tested in mice, researchers said.

Published: 30th November 2018 12:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2018 12:11 PM   |  A+A-

vaccine

Image used for representational purpose only. (File | Reuters)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Scientists have developed a freeze-dried polio vaccine that can be stored for weeks without refrigeration, allowing the drug to be transported to remote areas all over the world to completely eradicate the infectious disease.

The injectable vaccine, kept at room temperature for four weeks and then rehydrated, offered full protection against the polio virus when tested in mice, researchers said.

ALSO READ | Like polio eradication, India can script success in tackling air pollution too: UN Environment chief

"Stabilisation is not rocket science, so most academics don't pay much attention to this field," said Woo-Jin Shin, from the University of Southern California in the US.

"However, no matter how wonderful a drug or vaccine is, if it isn't stable enough to be transported, it doesn't do anyone much good," said Shin.

Polio is on the brink of complete eradication, with just 22 reported cases worldwide in 2017.

The highly infectious disease, which causes lifelong paralysis and disability mostly in young children, is a fading memory in many places.

Yet in countries where vaccination rates are spotty, young children are at risk.

The biggest hitch to complete eradication has been creating a temperature-stable vaccine for use in developing countries where refrigeration may be unavailable.

Recent polio cases have been reported in Nigeria, Papua New Guinea, Syria and Pakistan.

By removing moisture through freeze-drying, researchers have created temperature-stable vaccines for measles, typhoid and meningococcal disease.

However, scientists have not been able to make a polio vaccine that retains potency through freeze-drying and rehydration.

Researchers used two lab techniques -- liquid chromatography and high-throughput screening -- that allowed them to analyse a high volume of ingredients and formulations until they found one that worked.

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
New polio vaccine Polio vaccine Refrigeration Freeze-dried polio vaccine Vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp